CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Significant pay raises for Carter County sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers could become a reality by the end of the year.

The county budget committee voted Thursday night to recommend a $5 per hour raise for both “front” of house and “back” of house sheriff’s department and corrections employees. School resource officers are included.

The recommendation is headed to the full county commission on Nov. 21 for final approval.

Aaron Frazier, chair of the Budget Committee, said deputies starting out at the sheriff’s department currently make around $13.50 an hour.

“The counties surrounding us are in the $18 to $22 range somewhere in there,” Frazier said. “So we are significantly below.”

The increase is expected to cost the county around $1.5 million more annually.

“The sheriff’s department has made significant strides in streamlining his force of necessary officers as well as administrative positions to cut into that,” Frazier said.

Still, Frazier said in order to support the raises an increase in property tax or a wheel tax could be necessary, but first they’ll be looking into where they can make county budget cuts.

“I want to see cuts in the county budget in the places that we can make those cuts, and we can reclaim those funds from,” Frazier said. “I don’t just want to just throw it all, take the easy road.”

Sheriff Mike Fraley said the department is running on about three patrol officers a shift. He’s hoping the raise will attract more people, as well as give his staff who work tirelessly a livable wage.

“This is going to be huge for the officers,” Fraley said. “I’ve had officers say that they may have a good Christmas this year, and that means a lot to me if I can get this to happen.”

Fraley said the raises would start Nov. 25 if approved by the full commission.