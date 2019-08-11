Carter County boy celebrates birthday by making bowties for shelter animals

Breaking News
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A four-year-old boy in Carter County had one simple wish for his birthday.

He wanted to give back to animals in need.

Meet Jackson Franklin! For his fourth birthday, he wanted to make bow ties for animals at the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter.

His grandmother told News Channel 11 he always loved bowties.

And Jackson made close to 50 for animals at the shelter.

Plus, he donated food, treats and toys for the dogs and cats.

It was such a kind gesture and we at News Channel 11 want to wish Jackson a very happy birthday!

