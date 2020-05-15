Carter County BOE finalizes contract to make McAbee director of schools

Dr. Tracy McAbee presents to the Carter County Board of Education during a meeting on April 30. (Screenshot from the meeting)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County school leaders finalized a contract for Dr. Tracy McAbee to become the school system’s next director of schools.

Members of the Board of Education approved the contract in a 5-2 vote on Thursday.

Now that the contract has been finalized, the position will be offered to McAbee. If he accepts, the board will need to approve the hire during a meeting on May 21.

If that happens, McAbee will take over the director position for Dr. Kevin Ward, who was originally set to retire prior to this school year but decided to stay one more year to help with the transition.

