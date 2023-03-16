ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Board of Education voted Thursday night to close Keenburg Elementary School and transfer some grade levels from Little Milligan Elementary to another school.

In a 7–1 vote, the board approved moving Keenburg students to Central and Hunter elementary schools.

Board members also approved moving grades 6–8 from Little Milligan to Hampton Elementary. Little Milligan will still have pre-K through 5th grade.

Over the summer, the school system will transition the central office, alternative school, Carter County Online Academy, and a centralized janitorial center to the Keenburg building.