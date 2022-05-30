ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Board of Education is on the search for a new Director of Schools after Dr. Tracy McAbee announced his departure earlier this month.

On Tuesday, May 11, the board will meet in a special called meeting where they will receive the candidate applications and documents. This will be the first time candidates will see the applications.

The board members will take the applications home and are asked to return with their top three candidates for the Monday, June 6 meeting. At that meeting, it will be determined who the top 3 candidates are overall. Then on June 7, the candidates will be notified and invited for an interview.

Public interviews of the candidates will be held on Tuesday, June 14. Each candidate will be interviewed for 60 minutes at 5:00 p.m. that day in the Boardroom Central Office.

The board is expected to vote on the candidates on Thursday, June 16th at the Training Center at 5:30 p.m.

The position became open after Director of Schools Dr. Tracy McAbee was hired for the same job in Lewis County, Tennessee.

McAbee had also been in the running for Hamblen County director of schools and was named as a finalist for the position before board members chose Air Force Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr.