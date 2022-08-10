CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton.

A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and Armed Forces Drive in the downtown district.



Reversal banners (Photos: City of Elizabethton)

“We thank Carter County Bank for their partnership and commitment to downtown Elizabethton,” stated Main Street director Courtney Bean in a news release. “Thanks to their generous donation, we have rotating banner designs that speak to the strengths of our community. We are thankful for their continued support to beautify and grow our downtown.”

Each banner features two designs — one of downtown’s well-known clock and the other of trout caught on the Doe River.

The City of Elizabethton Streets and Sanitation Department installed the new designs. For more information, call 423-213-0900 or email cbean@cityofelizabethton.org.