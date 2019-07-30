Carter County authorities looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for kidnapping, assault, and robbery

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities in Carter County are trying to locate two suspects accused of kidnapping, assault, and robbery.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Shyne McCoy Harmon and 25-year-old Christopher Shawn Harmon are facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping.

Investigators believe the duo entered a home on Horseshoe Drive around 1 a.m. Tuesday, held the occupants at gunpoint, and forced them to open a lock box containing cash and a gun.

When one of the victims tried to call 911, one of the suspects grabbed her by the neck and kicked her according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say one of the suspects also fired a shot at a witness who arrived at the home and tried to intervene.

Shyne Harmon is 5’6” tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has green eyes and shoulder-length blond hair. Christopher Harmon is about 6’2”, weighs around 140 pounds, has green eyes, and has long brown hair. The suspects may be driving a black 2006 BMW or a blue 2006 Dodge Charger.

Photos of the suspects are not available.

CCSO says the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 423-542-1896, or call CCSO dispatch at 423-542-1845.