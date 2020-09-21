Carter County attorney explains process of filling vacancy created by mayor’s death

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Commission Chairperson Patty Woodby will serve as the county’s interim mayor at least until the county commission appoints someone to fill the vacancy created by the death of Mayor Rusty Barnett.

Carter County Attorney Joshua Hardin says under state law, the chairperson of the county commission shall serve as interim county mayor until the vacancy is filled by the county commission, which must be done within 120 days.

The person appointed to fill the vacancy will continue to serve as mayor until the next general election.

Hardin said it is too late to qualify for the November 2020 election.

The county commission is scheduled to meet in regular session tonight at 6 p.m.