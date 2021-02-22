Carter County and city leaders discuss moving animal shelter to nonprofit

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Board of Carter County Commissioners and City of Elizabethton leaders will discuss the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter in a special-called meeting Monday evening.

In the 6 p.m. zoom meeting, county and city leaders will discuss potentially moving the shelter to 501(c)(3) or nonprofit status, which would mean the shelter would receive less funds from the county or city.

Shannon Posada, Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter Director, told News Channel 11’s Amy Cockerham she is concerned about what would happen if the shelter becomes a nonprofit.

“A lot of our county or residents here are living from paycheck to paycheck,” Posada said. “It’s not that they don’t want to support the shelter, they don’t have the means to support the shelter.”

Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter Director Shannon Posada says she’s concerned about funding for the animal shelter if it becomes a nonprofit and isn’t able to rely on funding from the county and city anymore. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/8FizOy9bCM — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) February 22, 2021

Posada said that if the shelter becomes nonprofit she can apply for grants or new types of funding, but she doesn’t know if that will be enough.

“I’m very concerned about the funding part just because we don’t have the businesses in Carter County to support the dollar amounts of the shelter,” Posada said.

Robert Acuff, Carter County commissioner, serves on the animal shelter board.

“I’m not saying it should or shouldn’t become a nonprofit,” Acuff said. “I’m open to taking a look at that, but there is a lot more that goes into planning to become a 501(c)(3).”

Acuff said he knows some other local shelters like Washington County/Johnson City operate as nonprofit.

“I’ve got all these questions,” Acuff said. “I know that in my experience, and I’ve been on a number of 501(c)(3) boards, it’s tough to raise money for any cause.”

Follow News Channel 11’s Amy Cockerham on Facebook and Twitter for updates.