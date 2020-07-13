Carter County aircraft beacon was from previous crash, official says

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials have called off the search for an activated aircraft beacon in Carter County after determining that it was from a prior plane crash.

First Lieutenant Lauren Divers with the Civil Air Patrol says the beacon was from a June 20 plane crash on Iron Mountain.

This follows nearly two days of searching the mountain after crews received a ping from the beacon Saturday morning. The beacon was located on Sunday.

Divers says the plane settled and an animal or object may have activated the beacon.

