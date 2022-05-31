UPDATE: Carter County 911 told News Channel 11 that Milligan Highway is now back open.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash involving a power line has an area of the Milligan Highway closed until further notice.

Captain Matt Sexton with the Elizabethton Police Department told News Channel 11 they received a call about a single-vehicle crash involving a powerline around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Milligan Highway.

Captain Sexton said two people were injured in the crash, and the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Elizabethton Police say Milligan Highway between Park Hill Road and Grandview Road is closed while utility crews repair the damaged pole, and officials encourage drivers to find an alternate route to work Tuesday morning.

News Channel 11 will update this story once the road reopens.