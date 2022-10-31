ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton non-profit is ramping up its efforts to combat generational poverty with a new resource center.

Carter Compassion Center opened its new location at the former chamber of commerce building near downtown Elizabethton Friday.

Leaders for the center said Monday that they plan to offer services and mentorship for Carter County’s impoverished and homeless populations, but they said most of their work involves connecting individuals and families to organizations that can help.

Compassion Center President Brandon Young said an eventual goal is to build a homeless shelter in Elizabethton, something the county does not currently have.

“We look to the future of having not just a homeless shelter that could give somebody a meal or a bed, but that could truly help them break that curse that they’re in,” Young said.

Young said the chamber building does not have the capacity to be a shelter, and it would have to be located somewhere else.

Center Director Andrew Kingston said the center already has about a dozen clients that are going through their assistance process. Clients take a questionnaire on areas of their specific needs to start things off.

“They might initially be in here for energy assistance, but they also may have food insecurities,” Kingston said. “That questionnaire helps identify other things we can help with down the road.”

Young said there are already plenty of places to go for help, but navigating them can be confusing. He added that with a physical location for the Compassion Center, all of those organizations and churches that provide services to the needy can work together.

“You had churches that were doing things, non-profits that were doing things, but the right hand didn’t really know what the left was doing,” Young said. “You may go to 15 or 20 places, and you may or may not get the help that you need.”

Young said the Compassion Center will meet with individuals or families to address an immediate problem like a utility bill that cannot be paid or the threat of homelessness.

After that is addressed, Young said the client would sign a contract, then meet with a mentor for several weeks to create a plan to get toward financial stability while also making connections with those organizations that can help.

“Let them work with us and us work with them on creating some solutions, and then give them a mentor,” Young said. “Rather than just throwing money at a problem, it’s how do we fix the problem?”

Young said he has seen poverty and homelessness grow in Carter County in his other capacities as a pastor and the principal at Valley Forge Elementary School.

“Our poverty and our drug abuse – that’s the narrative that’s gone on around our county, across our state, and I’d like to see that changed,” Young said.

The center has also partnered with Elizabethton-based drug treatment centers Red Legacy and Recovery Soldiers to refer people suffering from addiction to long-term treatment.

“We’re not duplicating or replicating other services in our county,” Young said. “We’re just being that bridge to bridge that gap so people know about those resources.”

Outside of connecting people with other agencies and organizations, Young said the center plans to offer classes on a variety of subjects including family life, literacy and resume-building.

The center was formed out of a 2019 Carter County Commission task force on poverty. It is funded by donations from churches and individuals and grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Elizabethton Electric Department.

Young said the Carter Compassion Center is looking for volunteers and mentors.

You can find out more about those opportunities at the Carter Compassion Center website.