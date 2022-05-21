ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Aiming to serve as a one-stop shop for the people of Carter County, first the Carter Compassion Center needs the community’s help to get up and running.

On Saturday, May 21st, the center held a meet-and-greet for residents to see what needs to be done and hear their plans for the future — something Brandon Young, president of the Carter Compassion Center, says eventually the whole community will benefit from.

“We’re not looking to duplicate or replicate any other non-profit resource,” Young said. “We’re wanting to be a liaison between the individual and the resource and then supply them with a mentor that will mentor them through the process of getting out of the multi-generational poverty that they’re in.”

The new center is now located in the old Elizabethton Chamber, after the city chose to lease the building to the center for $1 a year. However, it’s going to take a lot of work before it gets up and running, which is why Young says they need the community’s help.

“The building is in desperate need of repair,” Young said. “We have some roof issues and some plumbing things that need to be fixed…. We’ve actually had a heat pump donated to us and installed, which is wonderful. But we have a lot of other repairs that need to be made and we hope that the community will get involved and they will want to help.”

Once up and running, the center hopes to offer a variety of resources including parenting and classes, rural health clinics, veteran and woman’s services and unemployment resources for those who may not have a computer or internet to fill out the proper forms.

For more details and to lend a hand yourself, visit the organization’s website.