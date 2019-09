CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 cameras were rolling as Mary Lou Bowers celebrated her 103rd birthday!

Friends tell us Mary Lou is still very active and enjoys spending time with family and friends.

Mary Lou told us she still takes long walks and even liked going camping.

Her wish on this 103rd birthday was to go to KFC for lunch, telling us it is one of her favorite restaurants.

Happy Birthday, Mary Lou!