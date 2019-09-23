Carter Co. students collect bags of cigarette butts from playgrounds in hopes of sparking change

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A group of students in Carter County are hoping bags, and bags of cigarette butts are enough to spark change in their community.

Students and parks and rec officials in Carter County collected cigarette butts at Covered Bridge Park, Cat Island, and Edward Islands parks in Elizabethton.

Their goal in collecting these cigarette butts is to show county leaders that there needs to be an end to smoking on playgrounds.

We reported in March that commissioners chose not to add Carter County on to state legislation that would ban smoking from county-owned parks.

This is an opt-in bill that was spearheaded by nearby Knox County and Knoxville. The term “opt-in” means other counties like Carter County, could be added to the legislation.

News Channel 11 Pheben Kassahun reports that these students are planning to take these cigarette butts before members of the Carter County planning commission Tuesday afternoon.

