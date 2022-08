CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a missing teenage boy.

According to a post from the CCSO, Dakota Hamilton is a missing 17-year-old.

The sheriff’s office reports Hamilton’s last known location was at an address in Carter County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCSO at 423-542-1845.