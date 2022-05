ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Marlie Elisabeth Snyder.

According to the sheriff’s office, Snyder was reported missing late Monday by family members.

Snyder is about 5-foot 9-inches tall.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-543-2324.