ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding three missing children.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Jacob Harmon, 12-year-old Joshua Harmon, and 8-year-old Amber Harmon.

According to the sheriff’s office, they have been missing since Friday and may be traveling in an “older silver Subaru.”

News Channel 11 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information, but the agency said it could not share further details.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-542-1845.