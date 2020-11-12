Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2020 Daniel Boone graduate injured in hit and run

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was injured during a hit and run while riding his bike in Carter County.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2600 block of Gap Creek Road around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, November 9.

The report says deputies found several bystanders giving aid to an 18-year-old bicyclist who had been hit by a vehicle.

The man identified himself as Mason Lewis.

Lewis was conscious when deputies arrived and said his left arm, leg and hip were in pain.

CCSO reports Lewis said he had been riding north on Gap Creek Road when a passing vehicle hit him on the side, throwing him to the ground.

He was treated by Carter County Medical and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, according to the report.

A witness told investigators that he had seen a white transit van hit Lewis. The witness described the driver as an older white man who kept driving after Lewis was hit.

The report says debris on the side of the road appears to indicate that the van involved may have lost its passenger side mirror.

Charges were pending for the driver as of Wednesday if the driver is found. A registration number for the vehicle is not known.

The Daniel Boone Cross Country and Track team posted to its Facebook page Tuesday, identifying Lewis as a 2020 graduate and former team member.

The post says Lewis is recovering from multiple broken bones.