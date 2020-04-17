Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office: Arrest made after suspected arson on Basin Road

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A person has been arrested after a suspected arson in Carter County on Friday.

According to Public Information Officer Thomas Gray of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect is in custody after a suspected arson in the 100 block of Basin Road.









News Channel 11’s Jessica Fuller was on the scene of the fire Friday afternoon.

Firefighters on the scene said no one was injured, and no one was believed to be in the home at the time the fire started.

Watauaga Volunteer Fire Department, Stoney Creek VFD and Hampton Valley Forge VFD all responded to the fire.

Gray told News Channel 11 that more details on the fire and the arrest would be released soon.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.