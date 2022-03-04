CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three children previously reported missing by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) have been found.

A post from the CCSO states that 15-year-old Jacob Harmon, 12-year-old Joshua Harmon and 8-year-old Amber Harmon have been located with the help of the Watauga County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office. The Harmon children were reported as missing since Feb. 18, with the CCSO first posting about them on Feb. 22.

The CCSO reports the children “are safe and in the process of being taken back into state custody.”

Details are limited as of 12:30 p.m., but the CCSO stated in the post that more information will be released later.

Investigators told News Channel 11 previously that the children are actually from Johnson County but were removed from family custody and taken to a foster home in Carter County. CCSO Chief Deputy James Parrish said they were only at the foster home for a few hours before they ran away.

