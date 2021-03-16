Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office: 10 arrested after ’roundup of wanted individuals’ Tuesday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ten wanted people were arrested in and near Elizabethton Tuesday morning, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from CCSO states that deputies “conducted a roundup of wanted individuals,” starting around 4 a.m.

Deputies worked in teams to find and apprehend the wanted individuals, many of whom had warrants out for their arrest due to violations of probation. Several of those people’s original charges stemmed from instances of shoplifting, theft of property, drug violations and other charges, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office also states holds were placed on two wanted people found to already be in correctional facilities.

CCSO reports the operation was conducted with the help of the Elizabethton Police Department.

Officers in the area are continuing to look for other suspects as of Tuesday afternoon.

The release states the following suspects were arrested and transported to the Carter County Detention Center:

Zaylor Sean Arnett (age 22) – Violation of Probation (Original Charges: Criminal Impersonation, Evading Arrest), $25,000 Bond

Joseph Paul Ballard (47) – Synthetic Derivatives or Analogues of Methcathinone, $50,000 Bond

Charles Adonga Gardner (42) – Violation of Probation (Original Charges: Driving on Suspended, Financial Responsibility), $25,000 Bond

Kathy Jo Honeycutt (47) – Shoplifting, $25,000 Bond

Richard Anthony Kelly (44) – TDOC Warrant

Howard Edward Gordon Mitchell (47) – Violation of Probation (Original Charges: Shoplifting, Failure to Appear), $25,000 Bond

Melissa Ann Moore (39) – Violation of Probation (Original Charges: Poss. Of Methamphetamine, Simple Poss. Schedule IV, Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia), $25,000 Bond

Kenneth Martin Murphy (39) – Failure to Appear (Original Charges: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving on Suspended), $25,000 Bond

Joseph Thomas Orton (60) – Violation of Probation (Original Charges: Simple Poss. of Schedule VI, Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Free School Zone Violation), $25,000 Bond

Tamara Sue Smith (25) – Violation of Probation (Original Charge: Theft of Property under $1,000), No Bond