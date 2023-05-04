HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Carter County Sheriff’s Office found the remains of missing John David Hudson on Wednesday after he was reported missing on Saturday, April 29.

Sheriff Mike Fraley spoke with News Channel 11 about the ongoing investigation.

“Last night, at about 6:30 [p.m.], our department was notified that a body had been found in the Morton Road area,” said Fraley. “And when officers arrived, we found the body. He was off the road just a little ways in a slightly wooded area.”

Fraley said the body appeared to have been in the location for a couple of days.

A neighbor who lives in the area and did not wish to speak on camera told News Channel 11 Hudson’s body was found in the area pictured below:

Photo: Morton Road area where the remains of John David Hudson were reportedly found. (WJHL)

The cause of death in the investigation is still to be determined.

“We don’t know (the cause of death) until we get the results of the autopsy,” said Fraley. “But we’ve had a lot of different stories coming in, and we’re going to work off the facts that come in, right now we don’t know. The minute that we have results of the autopsy, we will release the information and the outcome.”

If you have any information about Hudson’s death, contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-542-1896.