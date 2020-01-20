Carter Co. Sheriff: Man shoots tv-watching wife, kills himself, in Buck Mountain

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after shooting his wife multiple times then shooting himself, according to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

Sheriff Lunceford told News Channel 11 the shooting occurred on Dock Fields Road in Roan Mountain on Monday morning.

According to Sheriff Lunceford, the shooting occurred after a husband and wife got into an argument in the Buck Mountain community of Carter County.

Sheriff Lunceford says Shelly Fields was watching TV in the living room when her husband, Robert Fields, walked in and shot her multiple times with a .357 revolver.

Sheriff Lunceford said Robert then went to the bedroom, sat on the bed and fatally shot himself.

The Shelly was reportedly alert enough to call 911 and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The sheriff confirmed Shelly is alive as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

More details are expected soon. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.