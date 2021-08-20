Crews warn of flooding in several areas in Carter, Johnson counties

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several first response agencies warned of several areas experiencing heavy flooding.

Photo: Kenneth Greer

According to personnel with the Carter County Search and Rescue Squad, Liberty Hollow Road off of Highway 91 and the Stoney Creek area are both spots to avoid due to flood waters.

Squad members rescued a woman from her home due to flooding and had to shelter in place before the water receded, according to personnel.

Another area hit hard includes Peter Hollow, according to Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s Assistant Fire Chief Benny Lyons.

Carter County Schools remain closed on Friday as a response to flooding from the heavy rainfall.

In Johnson County, schools remain on a two-hour delay due to flood waters.