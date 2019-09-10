Carter Co. screwdriver attacker pleads guilty, sentenced Tuesday morning

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man who was arrested for stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the chest with a screwdriver in 2018, has pleaded guilty to charges and been sentenced.

Naaman Buckles pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault and especially aggravated burglary.





The charge of resisting arrest was dismissed.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail and ordered to serve 35%.

Buckles was also ordered to have no contact with the victim of the stabbing, including letters.

Buckles had originally been charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and resisting arrest.

The attack occurred in December 2018 when the victim opened the door of her home to Buckles, her ex-boyfriend, who then stabbed her in the chest.

The woman was sent to the hospital following the attack.