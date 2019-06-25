Carter Co. schools to reverse clear backpack policy

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has learned Carter County Schools will end its clear backpack policy this fall.

Carter County School Board member Kelly Crain said that decision was made at a meeting Thursday night, after they found clear and mesh backpacks were not holding up the weight of books.

Crain says the new rule was passed on first reading and was made in the best interest of students and parents.

“The problems with the backpacks didn’t hold up,” Crain said. “The clear and the mesh,we had problems some people loved them and some didn’t.”

Crain said they heard from concerned parents and students that they were spending a lot of money buying two and three backpacks per year.

We reported in August 2018 they made the change in the first place for safety reasons.

Under the new policy students will now be able to use any type of backpacks, not just clear or mesh.

Crain also says the Superintendent of Carter County Schools Kevin Ward will be sending out a notice to Carter County Schools Parents.

