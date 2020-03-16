Breaking News
Carter Co. Schools to discuss COVID-19 with health officials Monday, postponing extracurricular activities

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Schools officials will be meeting with health officials in the region on Monday morning to decide how to go forward during the spread of the new coronavirus.

According to a post from Director of Schools Kevin Ward, a teleconference is scheduled for 11 a.m. with updates following.

As of Monday morning, all CCS extracurricular activities are postponed, including sporting events, trips and meetings.

