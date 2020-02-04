Carter Co. Schools to close Wednesday through Friday due to increased illness

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has learned another school system will be temporarily closing its doors due to increased illness among students and staff.

Carter County Schools announced they will close Wednesday, February 5 through Friday, February 7.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the school system said, “A high number of teacher absences has lead {sic} to difficulty in finding substitutes to continue classroom instruction. We understand that while closing school can be difficult for families, we hope that students and staff will use this time to rest, recover, and return to school healthy the following week. ”

Both Sullivan County and Elizabethton City Schools were also out for part of this week due to increased illness.

In Southwest Virginia, Buchanan County Public Schools were also closed for the remainder of this week for the same reason.

Click here for the latest closures and delays.