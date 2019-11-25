Carter Co. Schools issues PSA about posting to social media

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a video released Monday morning, both the Carter County Director of Schools and Carter County Sheriff sat side-by-side reading a Public Service Announcement regarding threats and perceived threats.

The PSA was posted on the Carter County Schools Facebook page.

In the video, Dr. Kevin Ward said in part, “In light of recent situations involving threats, or perceived threats in other school districts by social media we must be vigilant and aware of our safety of all our students, faculty, and staff.”

Dr. Ward went on to say, “…any threat, so-called second-hand knowledge of a threat or even the mention of a possible threat will be viewed in a serious manner and can result in both disciplinary, and/or criminal charges.”

About halfway through the PSA, Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford also spoke saying in part, “You need to know that when you post a message on social media it will be viewed, by maybe several thousand people and since the human element of expression has been removed it will be perceived by others in different ways than you intended.”

The entire message, posted above, lasted just under three minutes.

RELATED HEADLINES