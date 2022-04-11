ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Schools took the time to honor two animals and their handlers that have been serving the system on National Dog Therapy Day.

According to a Facebook post from the system, the duo of Golden Doodles are used throughout multiple programs to provide comfort to students and staff.

Tucker and Knox can be found being read to by students, giving out hugs and just being nearby for those who need them.

Lacey Pasquale, Tucker’s owner and handler, works as an administrative assistant for the system as well as a helper for the Carter Cares After School Program.

Chastity Powell, Knox’s owner and handler, works as Cloudland Elementary’s school nurse.

For their training, both dogs were certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.