Carter Co. Rescue Squad: Crews using sonar to search for possible drowning victim at Shook Branch

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rescue personnel are at the Shook Branch Swimming Area on Watauga Lake in Carter County after a possible drowning was reported.

According to John Burleson of the Carter County Rescue Squad, officials were called to Shook Branch around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews found an “unattended flotation device” but no one has been found at this time, according to Burleson.

Burleson told News Channel 11 the rescue squad was using sonar to search the water for a possible drowning victim.

No one has been reported missing at this time.

Burleson said the U.S. Forest Service, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene as of 11:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.