Carter Co. recycling center remains closed after fire earlier this month

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Recycling Center remains closed after a fire closed down operations earlier this month.

The center provides recycling for Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.

Solid Waste Director Benny Lyons said his office is still waiting on insurance and it remains unclear if they’ll be able to reopen in the same building following the fire.

“They found asbestos in the building, so they have told us we can’t go back into the building until they do some asbestos abatement and get the equipment decontaminated and so on,” said Lyons.

Lyons said the center has lost about $10,000 this month alone because the damage to the building.