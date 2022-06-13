CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby will serve Tennessee as part of a state committee at the request of the state’s top executive.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee appointed Woodby to the Local Government Planning Committee, according to a release from the county mayor’s office. Woodby’s term begins immediately and will last through June 30, 2025.

The committee’s function is to advise the commissioner of Economic and Community Development on matters of planning and developing projects at the local level, according to the release. Seven local government officers from across Tennessee make up the committee.

“In the thorough, aggressive search for candidates, your individual characteristics and professional qualifications were exceptional among the number of nominees who expressed interest,” Gov. Lee wrote in a letter of appointment to Woodby. “I consider it very important to ensure that Tennessee’s boards and commissions are filled with the most dedicated and qualified citizens. I believe that your participation is certain to leave a positive impact on this board and the work it does.”

Woodby expressed appreciation for the governor’s selection and wrote in the release that she looks forward to assisting the region with her new position.

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed by Governor Lee to serve on the Local Government Planning Advisory Committee. Carter County is leading the region in developing new and innovative ways to improve the skills of our workforce to support our existing industries and to recruit new businesses to Carter County. I am thankful for Governor Lee’s support for our efforts. I truly appreciate the Governor’s confidence in me and my abilities in appointing me to serve on this committee and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish for the betterment of our region.” Patty Woodby, Carter County Mayor

Woodby secured the Republican nomination for the upcoming August election after defeating hopefuls Mike Ensor and Danny Ward in May. She will face independent candidates Devon Buck and Leon Humphrey in the general election.

Another Northeast Tennessee official serves on the committee. According to a spokesperson from Gov. Lee’s office, Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff has a spot on the committee as well.

The other committee members include the following:

Blake Lay, Lawrenceburg Mayor

Paige Brown, Gallatin Mayor

Robby Moore, Lobelville Mayor

Brandon Morrison, Shelby County Commissioner

Bev Burger, City of Franklin Alderman