Carter Co. man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend with screwdriver due in court today

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a screwdriver in Carter County is expected in court today.

In December of 2018, investigators arrested Naaman Buckles, 47, after a woman was taken to the hospital.

The victim told investigators she had opened the door for Buckles, who is her ex-boyfriend, before he stabbed her in the chest with a screwdriver.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and she was in stable condition the next day.

Buckles was charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated arrest and resisting arrest.

