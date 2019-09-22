Carter Co. man accused of killing mother expected in court tomorrow

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County man accused of killing his mother is expected to make his first appearance in criminal court tomorrow.

According to court documents, John Ralph is set to appear in criminal court for first-degree murder charges. He is accused of killing his mother, Edith Ralph, back in April.

READ MORE: Man accused of killing his mother extradited back to Carter County

Just this month, a county judge ruled Ralph must pay $300,000 as part of a unlawful death lawsuit filed by Edith’s brother.



We’ll continue to follow this story throughout the week both on-air and online at WJHL.com.

