Carter Co. man accused of killing mother expected in court tomorrow

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County man accused of killing his mother is expected to make his first appearance in criminal court tomorrow.

According to court documents, John Ralph is set to appear in criminal court for first-degree murder charges. He is accused of killing his mother, Edith Ralph, back in April.

Just this month, a county judge ruled Ralph must pay $300,000 as part of a unlawful death lawsuit filed by Edith’s brother.

