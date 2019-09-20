Carter Co. looking for new recycling location

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leaders in Carter County have narrowed down the possible location for a new recycling center, and its not too far away from the previous location.

The current center at 411 Cherokee Park Drive was damaged in a fire in August, and recycling has stopped since in the county.

The city handled recycling for the county, city, along with Johnson and Unicoi counties.

The County Commission voted this week to allow the Landfill Committee to get appraisal for a new building, located just down the road.

Following the appraisal, the committee would then have to work with the owner to acquire the building.

