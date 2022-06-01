CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A kitten who was found in May with her mouth and nose superglued shut is on the mend, animal shelter officials say.

Shannon Posada, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the kitten, now referred to as Haven, is recovering.

According to a post from the shelter on May 27, Haven was found after animal control was called to apartments on Bluefield Avenue. Posada said the shelter’s first concern was removing the glue from around her mouth so she could breathe.



Haven is recovering at the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter. (Photos: WJHL)

Haven immediately began eating after some of the glue was removed.

Posada said the majority of the glue has been removed, but some is still lingering in Haven’s nose. In time, Haven’s body will work out the remainder, shelter workers believe.

In the meantime, Posada said Haven is continuing to recover and improve. Once her veterinary care is completed, she will be available for adoption.