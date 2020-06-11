Carter Co. investigators seek public’s help finding missing 15-year-old with hearing problem

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Deputies are looking for a 15-year-old Carter County boy who went missing on Wednesday.

According to a post from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Clark went missing from his home in the Milligan area on Wednesday.

Jacob is 5’2″ and was last seen in a black hoodie.

A press release from CCSO says Jacob has a hearing problem, so if anyone finds him, they should speak slowly and clearly.

Video footage has led investigators to believe that Jacob was at the Elizabethton Walmart around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-542-1845.

You can read the full release from CCSO by clicking here.