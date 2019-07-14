Carter Co. hosting public hearing for 2019-20 fiscal year budget on Monday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – People in Carter County will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed 2019-2020 fiscal year budget on Monday.

The county will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the Carter County Courthouse.

This year’s proposed budget does not include a property tax increase for residents and a 3.5 percent raise for county.

One point of contention included the county setting the Planning Department’s budget to last year’s totals.

The department submitted its proposed budget to the county over four times, with each attempt getting rejected. The budget committee elected to set the department’s budget to include the pay increase.

Following the public hearing, the County Commission will vote on the budget.

Commissioners will also vote on approving a contract between the city and the county for landfill use. The Elizabethton City Council voted last week to opt out of renewing their contract with Iris Glen Landfill and using the county landfill for solid waste collection.

Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes issued the following statement following Thursday’s City Council meeting.

“Staff went through the Request for Proposal process to get a new contract in place. Iris Glen and the Carter County Landfill were the two respondents to the RFP. After analyzing the responses, Carter County offered a lower garbage disposal rate over the ten years of the contract term (5 years with an option for 5 additional years). In addition, the City expects to save on fuel, equipment maintenance, and staff time since the Carter County location is closer than Iris Glen. City Council approved the contract with Carter County at last night’s meeting.“