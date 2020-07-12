Carter Co. EMA: Search continues for possible crashed plane, beacon signal could be from prior accident

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are continuing to search Sunday for a possibly crashed plane on Iron Mountain.

According to Carter County Emergency Management Agency director Gary Smith, five people from the Civil Air Patrol are now assisting in the search.

Smith said he got the initial call around 10:30 a.m. Saturday about the possible crash.

Smith told News Channel 11 on Sunday that the beacon signal is coming from an area near a crash on June 20. He said that it’s possible a “critter” had gotten the beacon and dragged it out of the crash. He also said a person could have done the same.

According to Smith, crews flew over the site of the beacon signal on Saturday. However, the tree canopy was too dense for them to see anything.

Personnel from the agency and the Carter County Rescue Squad picked up a beacon signal, but were unable to locate the possible crash site.

Smith told News Channel 11 Sunday that personnel from the Civil Air Patrol at McGhee Tyson in Knoxville and a crew from Cookeville, Tenn. arrived to assist.

The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and was founded during World War II.