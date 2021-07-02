Carter Co. EMA: Heavy rains leave roads flooded, trees & power lines down across county

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Heavy rains may have moved out of the Tri-Cities, but they left several roads under water or covered in debris Friday morning.

According to Trent Lamblin, the Deputy Director of the Carter County Emergency Management Agency, no injuries have been reported following Thursday night’s rains.

Photo: WJHL

High water could be seen on Gap Creek Road. A resident told News Channel 11’s crew on the scene that he was cut off from leaving his home in a vehicle due to the waters washing out his driveway.

Lamblin said the Carter County Sheriff’s Office was diverting people away from Gap Creek Road, among other places.

Lamblin supplied the following list of closures and damage in Carter County:

100 block of Briar Road – A culvert has been blocked and is causing flooding in the area.

100 block of Wilbur Dam Road – A build-up of debris is causing flooding.

Highway 321 near Elk Mills General Store – Trees are down, and the CCSO and the Carter County Highway Department are on the scene.

1300 block of Dry Creek Road – Trees and power lines are down, and the sheriff’s office is on-scene.

Water Plant Road – The road is impassable due to flooding.

Some who live along Gap Creek road in Carter County are waking up to washed out driveways. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/HDldBGttEw — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) July 2, 2021

Drivers are also cautioned if they are entering Avery County, North Carolina via Highway 321. Both Carter County EMA and Avery County EMA have advised that a mudslide has closed the highway on the North Carolina side. It is not expected to be cleared until Friday afternoon.

The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department also posted on Facebook Friday that waters are rising near Swimming Pool Road as well.