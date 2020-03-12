Carter Co. disaster specialist suggests if you plan to self-quarantine to prepare like you anticipate a natural disaster

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) In addition to washing hands, people are also sanitizing surfaces in an effort to protect against COVID-19.

Some have reported to News Channel 11 that products to get those jobs done are in short supply.

While some stores deal with short supplies of sanitation, cold and flu related products, others like Kroger, Target and Walmart started limiting customers on the number of products they can buy.

PREVIOUS STORY: Is there a local shortage of disinfectant because of coronavirus concerns? Not yet.

Disaster specialists with the Carter County Emergency Management Agency advise if you plan to self-quarantine, to do it as if you are anticipating a natural disaster for a few days.

“Whenever we talk about self-quarantine, it’s like when we do a shelter in place for a disaster,” Billy Harrell told News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun.

Deputy director said those who anticipate self-quarantine should plan to make decisions now to protect you and your family during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We want to make sure that people have on hand, some extra water, some extra food. Usually, we say enough, when we shelter in place for three days at least,” Harrell said.

He said you should have a first aid kit on hand and extra doses of your normal medicine.

“Normal medicine, if they can, keep some extra stuff on hand. If they do cough, making sure they’re covering their mouth. Try to stay from big crowds is what they’re talking about,” Harrell said. “We’ve got a few calls. Most of the calls are going to the Department of Health, the state and our county health department. We’ve have a few calls go into our county mayor.”

If you have the common human coronavirus illness, the Centers for Disease Control states you will likely recover on your own.

To relieve symptoms, you can take pain and fever medications, drink plenty of liquids, take a hot shower or use a room humidifier and get plenty of rest.

“The COVID-19 deals primarily with the respiratory system, and that’s a big part of having that virus,” Harrell said. “They’re thinking maybe the humidifier can help open up your airway a little bit and help you to breath better.”

Harrell added that Carter County officials have started the planning phase for if and when someone is infected with COVID-19.