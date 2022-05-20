CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Director of Schools Dr. Tracy McAbee announced Friday that Richard Church will take on the assistant director role immediately.

A release from school leaders stated that Church has worked 22 years in education, including 10 years of administrative experience as both an elementary and high school principal. Church has also served as the human resources director within his district at Carter County Schools for the past year.

He will manage the assistant director position while keeping his current position in human resources.

The transition comes as McAbee anticipates taking on a new school director role in Middle Tennessee. Candidates have until May 31 to submit an application to be considered as the new director of schools, with the vote set for June 16.