Carter Co. deputy crashes into drive-in theater heading to a pursuit, no injuries reported

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed a deputy was involved in a crash at the Stateline Drive-In Theatre in Elizabethton.













According to officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, it appears the deputy’s vehicle crashed into the back of the movie screen at the drive-in.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office officials said Elizabethton Police were pursuing a vehicle on 19E and the deputy was in route to join the pursuit when vehicles in front of the deputy hit the brakes, causing the deputy to swerve.

As the deputy tried to get around the vehicles he lost control, and swerved off the road, hitting the screen a the Stateline Drive-In.

We’re told the deputy is okay.

As for the pursuit, law enforcement stopped the suspect on Rittertown Road and we’re told the suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody at this time.

News Channel 11 was able to speak with the owner of the theater, Andy Wetzell, on site who said there was no damage to the front side of the screen but that there was structural damage underneath.

Wetzell said he is thankful nobody was hurt and mentioned that they should be operational for shows this coming weekend.