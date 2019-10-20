Carter Co. Commission to consider new recycling center location

CARTER CO., Tenn. (WJHL) – A new recycling center could soon be on the way for Carter County.

The Carter County Commission will look at approving the location for a new recycling center during their Monday commission meeting.

The decision comes two months after the current building was destroyed by a fire.

The center also handled recycling for the City of Elizabethton, Johnson County and Unicoi County.

Solid Waste Director Benny Lyons said the county has found a location they like and will be discussed during the meeting.

The county’s budget committee approved the funding for a new building. That location has not been released at this time.

