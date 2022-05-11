ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A community program that formed during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic announced intentions to expand.

The Carter Compassion Center, established in 2020 to act as a liaison between those in need and the resources to help them, revealed that the nonprofit wishes to renovate the former Elizabethton Carter County Chamber of Commerce building located on Highway 19-E to use as a one-stop facility for support and resources.

News Channel 11 spoke with Carter County Compassion President Brandon Young, who said the space would allow the organization to provide all its services and resources at a single location.

“We have a lot of poverty-stricken families in our region and especially in our county, and so coming to one location would make that much more simple, and then we would make those calls and then map out that plan to assist these families,” Young said. “I think that’s priceless, and if there’s ever a time we need that, it’s now.”

Services would include a mentor program that would allow Carter County Compassion to help individuals reach financial freedom.