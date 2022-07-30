HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Businesses, churches and community members in Carter County came together to give out free backpacks and supplies at the Hampton Back to School Bash on Saturday.

“We just want to help people that are in need, show them the love of God and give them a fun-filled day and they don’t have to worry about anything. They can eat, play, get a backpack and be ready for the school year,” said Harmony Freewill Baptist Church pastor and Valley Forge Elementary principal Brandon Young.

Young told News Channel 11 that the event costs around $25,000 to do, with school supplies alone costing $17,900.

Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter said this is a needed event. “The supplies, the backpacks- just the day of enjoyment, just community, it’s wonderful.”

Through the help of churches, businesses and people in the community, 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to students in the area.

Everything at the Hampton Back to School Bash was free, including food, activities and haircuts.