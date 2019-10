CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One community is mourning the loss of a public leader this weekend.

Carter County government officials confirm that Commissioner Ronnie Trivett has died.

Commissioner Trivett died on Friday.

Trivett served on the Carter County Commission for roughly 20 years.

An obituary with Memorial Funeral Home says Trivett passed away after a brief illness at his home on Friday.

A decision to fill Trivett’s role with the commission is expected to be made next week.