ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County leaders took a big step toward consolidating vocational education for high school students Monday night.

The Carter County Commission overwhelmingly approved a $40 million deal to give the county’s workforce development complex to the state.

In return, the state will renovate the complex into the Carter County Higher Education Facility, a centralized vocational and career training center where high school students will be able to graduate and immediately get jobs.

County Mayor Patty Woodby has been pushing for the new program which won the support of Gov. Bill Lee.

Tonight, she said the deal won’t cost taxpayers a dime and called it “a huge win for education in Carter County.”

The chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents told commissioners specifics will be shared in the coming days.